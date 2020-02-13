Hyderabad

Nirmal police conduct cordon and search at Kadthal

The police seized ₹13,350 worth of liquor being sold illegally through an unlicensed vend

The Nirmal district police on Wednesday conducted a cordon and search operation at Kadthal village under Soan police station and seized ₹13,350 worth of liquor being sold illegally through an unlicensed vend. The police also questioned six persons from Uttar Pradesh who had no reason to be found in the village, and seized as many as 83 motorbikes and three autos which were being driven by the owners without possessing valid papers.

The cordon and search operation was led by Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju in the early hours. He told the villagers that such operations were being conducted to control crime and keep an eye on suspects.

Interacting with villagers, the SP sought their cooperation in crime control and warned two-wheeler riders against driving without wearing helmet.

He said closed circuit cameras should be set up at important places in the villages.

