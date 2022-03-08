NIRD&PR signs pact with UNICEF

To undertake joint projects for the welfare of women, children in rural areas

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) is focusing on engendering development at the grassroots level as well as towards a socially-secured gram panchayat, said its director general G. Narendra Kumar.

Addressing a gathering after signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NIRDPR and UNICEF-India here on Tuesday on the occasion of International women’s day, Mr. Narendra Kumar said institutionalising Mahila Sabha and Bal Sabha, and integrating their action plan with gram panchayat development plan will bring about a difference in the lives of women and children. Centre for Gender and Development Studies at NIRDPR in partnership with UNICEF is working towards this direction.

The MoU was signed by Hyun Hee Ban, chief-Social Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation, UNICEF, and M. Srikanth, NIRDPR registrar, in the presence of Mr. Narendra Kumar. The MoU details the comprehensive partnership between NIRDPR and UNICEF for strategic engagements for 2022 to 2027.

UNICEF’s commitment towards the protection and development of children and NIRDPR’s commitment towards integrated rural development with focus on women and child development will be further strengthened through this MoU, said a release by NIRDPR here on Tuesday. The objective of this MoU is to undertake joint projects for the welfare of women and children in rural areas. Both parties will use their expertise in research and capacity-building to strengthen the MoU.

Ms. Hyun Hee Ban said sustainable development goals can be achieved only when issues faced by children are addressed and their voices heard.

Head of Centre for Gender Studies and Development N.V. Madhuri, her colleague Vanishree Joseph and Reeni Kurian of UNICEF Hyderabad field office were present.