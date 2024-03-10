GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine injured as tractor trolley carrying devotees overturns

March 10, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

At least nine devotees returning from an annual religious fair were injured, two of them grievously, when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned at Pataguda village in Indervelli mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday.

The accident took place after the vehicle driver lost control over the wheels, sources said. The devotees were returning to Khandala village in Adilabad mandal after attending the annual ‘Sivaratri jatara’ in Sirikonda mandal at the time of the accident.

Two grievously injured devotees were admitted to a hospital in Adilabad.

