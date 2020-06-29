NIMZ comes back to haunt farmers

Yekkeli Mahipal is not sure how long the tag of farmer will stick to him, if his worst fears were to become true. A native of Metalkunta in Nyalakal mandal, he cultivates three crops a year in his five acres land.

About six years ago the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had announced the establishment of National Investment and Manufacturers Zone (NIMZ) in about 12,635 acres spread in 12 villages of Jarasangam and Nyalakal mandals. The government already purchased 3,500 acres in Jarasangam mandal under G.O. 123. Now after five years the authorities are moving to acquire the remaining 9,000 acres of land from farmers. Recently they tried to conduct survey of land which was opposed by the farmers.

Last week, when Collector M. Hanumantha Rao visited Nyalakal mandal the farmers tried to stop his vehicle. The villagers claim that the Collector asked them to come on Monday, but when they went to meet him the Collector was not present. Finally they submitted their memorandum to the district revenue officer (DRO) and returned empty handed.

“Why did the Collector promise to meet us on Monday and was not present? How can we sell our lands for a pittance to the government? What can we do after selling our lands?” asked several farmers who were present at the Collectorate.

“I have five acres of land and the government is offering ₹ 9 lakh per acre while the open market rate is about ₹ 25 lakh per acre. Is it possible to buy lands elsewhere with the amount being offered by the government?” asked Mahipal.

“We are not willing to sell our lands for NIMZ. We will be left in the lurch once our lands are sold and we know no other work except farming,” said Jagannadha Reddy, another farmer from Mamidgi.

The farmers are a disappointed lot as the Collector was not in office.