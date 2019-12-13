NIA arrests one in trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency on Friday announced the arrest of a key accused in a human trafficking case.

The accused was identified as Rahul Amin Dhali (52), a resident of West Bengal.

The case was first registered by the Chatrinaka police earlier this year. The police had booked a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, 1986. The case pertained to trafficking people from West Bengal and Bangladesh to various cities in India, including Hyderabad. The accused was allegedly receiving money from traffickers located in different cities for facilitating border-crossing.

The NIA seized a mobile phone, several SIM cards, including some from Bangladesh, memory cards, Bangladeshi currency, and a diary containing phone numbers.

Three other accused, identified as Md Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, and Sojib, all from West Bengal, were arrested in April from a brothel in Hyderabad.

Dhali will be produced in the NIA court in Hyderabad.