Hyderabad

NGRI working on early warning systems for landslide and floods

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has launched an ‘Environmental Seismology’ group to develop a ‘Landslide and Flood Early Warning System’ for the Himalayan region based on real-time monitoring with dense seismological networks, coupled with satellite data, numerical modelling and geomorphic analysis.

“This would enable a crucial warning several hours prior, which will save precious human lives and property in future during such events,” said director V.M. Tiwari on Friday. The need for such an early warning system was necessitated following February’s rockslide flood disaster in Chamoli.


