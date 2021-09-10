Hyderabad

NFC develops indigenous plasma melting furnace

Dinesh Srivastava, Chief Executive of NFC, inaugurating the plasma melting furnace.  

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Chairman and Chief Executive Dr. Dinesh Srivastava has, on Wednesday, inaugurated the indigenously developed ₹10 crore plasma melting furnace, on the occasion of the firm completing 50 years journey in nuclear fuel fabrication technology.

NFC has led the technological advancement in fabrication of critical components required for departments of atomic energy, space and other defence requirements. The furnace is utilised for processing reactive and refractory metals on industrial scale.

The existing plasma melting furnaces installed in 1980s were imported from Japan. NFC had taken up its indigenous development in association with the fabrication capability of an Indian manufacturer at a much lower cost compared to ₹30 crore for an imported equipment, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 1:12:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/nfc-develops-indigenous-plasma-melting-furnace/article36392713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY