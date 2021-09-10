NFC develops indigenous plasma melting furnace

The ₹ 10 crore equipment designed in association with Indian manufacturer

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Chairman and Chief Executive Dr. Dinesh Srivastava has, on Wednesday, inaugurated the indigenously developed ₹10 crore plasma melting furnace, on the occasion of the firm completing 50 years journey in nuclear fuel fabrication technology.

NFC has led the technological advancement in fabrication of critical components required for departments of atomic energy, space and other defence requirements. The furnace is utilised for processing reactive and refractory metals on industrial scale.

The existing plasma melting furnaces installed in 1980s were imported from Japan. NFC had taken up its indigenous development in association with the fabrication capability of an Indian manufacturer at a much lower cost compared to ₹30 crore for an imported equipment, said a press release.