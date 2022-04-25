Newly-wed woman attacks husband with blade

In a bizarre incident, a newly married woman allegedly slashed the neck of her husband with a blade at Pasaragonda village in Damera mandal of Hanamkonda district in the small hours of Monday.

The woman aged around 22 years allegedly inflicted a bleeding injury on her husband Raju with a blade while he was fast asleep in their house in the wee hours of the day.

Raju raised an alarm with a bleeding injury on his neck following which the neighbours rushed to his house and shifted him to the MGM hospital in Warangal. His condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police said they have not yet received any complaint in this regard.

However, a police team was sent to the village to find out the motive behind the attack and gather more details about the bizarre incident.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old youth identified as Sai Kiran allegedly attacked a 21-year-old woman of Naspur in Mancherial district with a knife used for toddy tapping after the latter rejected his proposal for marriage on Monday.

The woman suffered an injury on her neck in the ghastly attack. The youth came to the relative’s house of the woman in an inebriated condition and picked up an altercation with her before attacking her with the knife, sources said.

The Naspur police admitted the injured woman to the government hospital in Mancherial town and launched a hunt to apprehend the accused.