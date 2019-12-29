Newly-appointed SHRC body visits Osmania Hospital

The newly-appointed Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) team inspected medical services at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Saturday morning. Commission chairman Justice G. Chandraiah, who spoke to the patients and doctors, said they would compile a list of requirements of the hospital and send a report to the State government.

This is the first visit of the commission’s members to a State government hospital after their appointment 10 days ago. Along with Justice Chandraiah, its judicial member Ananda Rao Nadipally, former District and Sessions Judge; and non-judicial member Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin, also inspected the services at OGH.

Hospital Superintendent B. Nagender walked them through the out-patient section, casualty ward where emergency cases are attended, ICU, radiology department, nephrology ward, and the century-old in-patient block apart from other sections of the hospital.

Doctors explained the medical services provided and number of patients who come for treatment.

The usually stinking parts of the hospital, such as bathrooms, has been cleaned. Staff was found to be constantly on the job of clearing trash in corridors and other places. Vehicles were not allowed to be parked haphazardly beside the out-patient block, leaving a large vacant space.

The SHRC chairman spoke to patients and attendants present at the hospital and enquired about the services provided. Speaking to media, he expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness standards at the hospital and appreciated the way doctors dealt with patients.

Stating there was scope for improvement, Justice Chandraiah said the commission will file a report on the requirements at the hospital, to be sent to the State government. He added the team will visit more government hospitals in the State.

The urgent need for a new building at the hospital was placed before the SHRC chairman and the commission members during an interaction session in the OGH Superintendent’s chamber located in the in-patient block. In the past, there have been several instances of chunks of plaster falling from the ceiling of dilapidated block.

The hospital authorities have also requested for a separate operation theatre to perform organ transplantations. Currently, transplantations are performed either once or twice a week.