Hyderabad

New V-C for ICFAI University

L.S. Ganesh

L.S. Ganesh

L.S. Ganesh, a former faculty member at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras, took charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) deemed-to-be University here.

Mr.Ganesh has worked for several reputed institutions in the country and abroad at various positions. He has over three decades of academic experience in teaching, research, and intellectual services. He served as a visiting faculty at various Indian and overseas institutes. He has published over 85 research papers in top-rated academic journals.


