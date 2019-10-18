New LRS to retain GO 111 sanctity

With the launch of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) for the 68 newly-formed municipalities, there has been intense speculation about the status of GO 111, which protects the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar over a 10-km radius, in recent times. However, the scheme would retain the sanctity of the GO.

LRS that came into effect from October 15 clearly states that unauthorised layouts or plots under the GO would not be regularised and restrictions on development activity and layouts would continue along with other provisions of the Master Plan or of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Regularisation is only for layouts or plots sold by registered sale deed on or before March 30, 2018. The provisions clearly state that no layout development activity, other than for recreational use, would be carried out within 30 metres from the boundary of river or lakes of 10 hectares and above; nine metres from the boundary of lakes of less than 10 hectares/kuntas/shikam land; nine metres from boundaries of canal, streams and two metres from the defined boundary of storm water drain.

Orders issued by MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar states that the following norms have to be followed for regularization of unapproved layouts — road width should be minimum nine metres and in case of layouts or plots less than 100 sq metres, the road width may be six metres.

In case the required road width is not available, required depth for widening it equally on both sides would be insisted and there has to be an overall connectivity and integration with the surrounding infrastructure and road pattern.

Any modifications of the layout pattern can be considered only in exceptional cases like need for connectivity or integration with surrounding network.

Private water bodies, if any, should be preserved in the layout and may be considered part of open spaces, as required, subject to taking up protection and improvement of foreshores of such water bodies.

All roads are to be developed and black-topped, drainage work, including rain water harvesting facilities, water supply and sewerage facilities, street-lighting and fencing of open spaces, should be done.

Unapproved layouts or plots would be treated as ‘continuing offence’ and denied regular water supply and services like drainage.

These would also be recorded in the ‘Prohibitory Register’ of the Registration Department and no sale or disposal or transactions would be allowed in such sites. No building approvals would be allowed and enforcement action like demolitions too could be initiated.

Applicants for LRS should apply within 90 days and their documents should have copy of registered sale deed/title deed, attested by a gazetted officer, location plan, detailed layout plan showing plotted area, open area, area under roads and plots applied for regulation.