New high-level bridge at Bhadrachalam thrown open for traffic

April 15, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The much-delayed new high-level bridge across the Godavari at Telangana’s famous temple town of Bhadrachalam was thrown open for traffic on Monday ahead of Sri Rama Navami festival slated for April 17, 2024.

The 2.3 km new bridge, including approach road, was constructed parallel to the existing more than five-decades-old bridge across the Godavari at Bhadrachalam at a cost of ₹98.45 crore. The new bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion on the existing old bridge.

It is the vital road link on the National Highway 30 (Old NH 221) connecting Telangana’s Bhadrachalam with Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The bridge was inaugurated in a low-key ceremony on Monday in view of the election code of conduct, sources said.

Collector Priyanka Ala, Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju and ITDA, Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, Prateek Jain, among other officials were present.