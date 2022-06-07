New CVO for NMDC

B. Vishwanath, a 1996 batch Indian Railways Store Services (IRSS) officer, is the new Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the country’s largest iron ore producer NMDC.

He comes with vast experience in corporate coordination, maintenance of probity and integrity, system integration, supply chain management, HR management, capital budgeting, project monitoring and implementation. He is well versed with forward and reverse auction, e-procurements and sales as well as post contract management, NMDC said announcing that Mr. Vishwanath has assumed charge as CVO.

Previously, he has worked as Vigilance Officer in South Central Railway and implemented a number of system improvement methods in material management and RPF. He has worked with RCIL, Irrigation department of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government, the mining major said in a release.