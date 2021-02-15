New bus station in Khammam to open likely on March 1

Decks have been cleared for operating buses from the ‘ultra-modern’ new bus station, which is fast nearing completion in the heart of the town, from March 1, 2021.
A decision to this effect was taken by the higher authorities of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), sources said. However, the date of formal inauguration of the new bus station has not yet been finalised.
The move to throw open the new bus station for commuters will help find a lasting solution to the congestion woes of passengers at the existing old bus station near Mayuri Centre. The COVID-19 induced crisis has resulted in considerable delay in execution of the work on the new bus station, the foundation stone for which was laid in mid-2017 at an estimated cost of ₹ 17 crore.
Work on the bus station complex gathered momentum following renewed focus by the TSRTC on the facility in the aftermath of the lockdown.
The new bus station complex will have 30 platforms with ample space for free movement of the buses. It will have all the modern amenities including crew rest rooms and a cafeteria, sources added.
