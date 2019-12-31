New boss of TiE-Hyderabad to take over on January 1

Founder and CMD of CtrlS Datacenters, Sridhar Pinnapureddy is the new president of the Hyderabad chapter of global entrepreneurial network The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE).

He takes charge from Suresh Reddy, CMD of Brightcom Group, as the TiE-Hyderabad president effective from January 1, 2020, a release on Monday said.

Mr. Pinnapureddy said, “The next couple of years are going to be the inflection point for our start-up community. Telangana is poised to see significant progress in establishing itself in the big league. TiE is anticipating marquee brands emerging out of Hyderabad and global customers, VCs investors, networking platforms and bigger forums will come here looking for them.”

Organisations like TiE, he said in the release, can play a major role in providing the most important direction and the right exposure for the start-up innovators through timely mentoring and right global connects to scale their enterprises.

The initiatives of TiE Hyderabad benefit a community of 600 start-ups and over 6,000 students. Around 150 charter members are Hyderabad based and volunteer for mentoring, education, providing customer and investor connect access to numerous entrepreneurs and professionals through the global network. TiE-Hyderabad conducts more than 130 events and activities under 20-plus themes each year, the release said.