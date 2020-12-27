Neolithic celt discovered in a Nagarkurnool village

A Neolithic celt made out of solaris stone was discovered at Somasila village in Kollapur Mandal of Nagarkurnool district. The discovery was made by E. Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO of Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati.
While Dr Reddy was on a survey of archaeological remains in and around Somasila village, located on the left bank of river Krishna, he chanced upon a Neolithic tool (axe) measuring 4x2x1 inches with a very sharp cutting edge derived out of grinding and polishing.
Dumped in pit
The celt is coated with patina of lime and ash denoting that it was dumped in a pit after usage, Dr.Reddy said.
“After analysing similar evidence found at a nearby village Chinnamarur where Neolithic habitation was excavated by the Department of Archaeology and Museums in the early 1980s and the features of the stone tool noticed at Somalia village, we dated it to the period between 4000-2000 BC during which domestication of animals, intensifying of agriculture and settling at one place began,” he said.
Kept in museum
He said that the celt was found in an agricultural field of Telugu Pentaiah from where Neolithic tools like discoids, pestles and grinding stones were recovered two decades ago, and are now kept at a local museum.
