Balanced studies with relaxation: NEET topper Mrinal Kutteri

Understanding concepts and their applications helped Mrinal in cracking the exam

The All India First ranker in NEET (UG)-2021, Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad did not burn the midnight oil days before the highly competitive exam. Though he tried to stick to a timetable which was managed to micro level, the 18-year-old could not.

In fact, he ensured to get healthy dose of relaxation in terms of watching web-series, balanced it with preparation a month before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted on September 12. The latest he was up till late in the night was on Monday since family members, friends, teachers, and journalists tried to reach him to congratulate after the exam results were announced on November 1.

The champion of the exam held this year did not stick to hardwired notions about what toppers do before exams. When asked what worked for him, the NEET (UG) 2021 topper Mr Mrinal said getting the concepts right and understanding their applications helped him in taking the exam. “Desire for knowledge, and not marks. This has worked for me from schooldays. My family members, teachers, supported it. I used to watch and read interviews of toppers of various exams. Different things work for different people,” said Mr Mrinal. He knew he will get a good rank, but did not expect to top the exam. Now he is confident of getting a seat in AIIMS, New Delhi.

Mr Mrinal has been flooded with requests for interviews to news publications and channels from Tuesday morning at Aakash Institute, Himayatnagar, where he underwent coaching.

The young achiever now knows the questions that reporters ask during such occasions and has template answers.“I was used to the questions ‘what is next’, ‘if there are any doctors in the family’. I was asked these questions at functions (celebrations),” said the young achiever, while drums were played downstairs to celebrate his achievement.

The aspiration of becoming a doctor took root in his eighth standard.

Having achieved it, he wants to relish the moments, allow it to sink in, and said there are at least five years to think of what to do in the future.