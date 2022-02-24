Nearly 1.3 litres of hashish oil seized in two raids

One of the accused is a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh

Officials of the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s Enforcement wing (Rangareddy) who conducted searches in Borabanda seized 774 ml of hashish oil from a native of Srikakulam on Tuesday.

The man, identified as A. Balaraju, told Excise officials that he used to purchase it from one N. Praveen, a resident of Visakhapatnam. A litre would cost him ₹40,000, he told officials. Later, it would be packed into tiny plastic containers of 5 ml to 7 ml capacity. Each container was priced at ₹1,500 for sale in Hyderabad and Rangareddy limits.

Excise inspector P. Sreedhar said Balaraju has a room in Borabanda. He shuttles between Hyderabad and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Excise teams are now trying to trace Praveen.

The Rangareddy Enforcement team headed by Excise superintendent K. Pavan Kumar took up the searches following instructions from Assistant Commissioner A. Chandraiah.

In another seizure, officials of the Excise department’s Enforcement wing (Hyderabad), along with Ameerpet staff, detected illegal possession of hashish oil on Wednesday afternoon. They have seized five tiny bottles, each containing 5 ml of the oil, from Jagadgirigutta resident Kinthali Chandra Shekar.

Based on his confession statement, they searched a house in the locality and found a plastic bottle containing 450 grams of the oil, and 50 more grams of it packed in 10 tiny containers.