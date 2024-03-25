GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National conference in Hyderabad addresses surge in liver diseases

March 25, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Liver diseases are witnessing a significant surge, posing a challenge and affecting millions of lives globally, according to doctors. Ranging from viral hepatitis to liver fibrosis/cirrhosis and liver cancers, the spectrum of liver ailments demands urgent attention and understanding.

Addressing this critical need, a national conference titled ‘Bridge The Gaps-Liver Chapter’ provided a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. The conference attracted over 500 physicians and surgeons. Director of Yashoda Group Pavan Gorukanti inaugurated the event.

The conference delved into pressing issues such as fatty liver, viral hepatitis, cirrhosis and liver failure. Experts discussed various approaches to hepatitis management, emphasising tailored treatment strategies for improved outcomes. The event conducted an in-depth analysis of preventive screening strategies for liver diseases and unveiled advanced management approaches for alcoholic hepatitis and alcohol dependence.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.