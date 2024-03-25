National conference in Hyderabad addresses surge in liver diseases

March 25, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Liver diseases are witnessing a significant surge, posing a challenge and affecting millions of lives globally, according to doctors. Ranging from viral hepatitis to liver fibrosis/cirrhosis and liver cancers, the spectrum of liver ailments demands urgent attention and understanding.

Addressing this critical need, a national conference titled ‘Bridge The Gaps-Liver Chapter’ provided a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. The conference attracted over 500 physicians and surgeons. Director of Yashoda Group Pavan Gorukanti inaugurated the event.

The conference delved into pressing issues such as fatty liver, viral hepatitis, cirrhosis and liver failure. Experts discussed various approaches to hepatitis management, emphasising tailored treatment strategies for improved outcomes. The event conducted an in-depth analysis of preventive screening strategies for liver diseases and unveiled advanced management approaches for alcoholic hepatitis and alcohol dependence.