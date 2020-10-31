Nagole metro station bags ‘green’ award

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRH) informed on Saturday that the Nagole metro station has achieved CII’s ‘IGBC Performance Challenge 2020 for Green Built environment- Excellence Award’ under ‘Transit Buildings - Metro’ category. The evaluation criteria for this year’s selections were ‘Energy and water performance, given the typology and location of the building’, ‘Performance during the preceding two years’ and ‘Performance of the building with respect to the national and international benchmarks’.

“L&TMRH is proud to mention that Hyderabad Metro Rail transit system was designed and built to reduce carbon footprints, and has been successful in maintaining maximum natural light provision, renewable sources to generate electricity required, like solar panels installed on station tops. We also use techniques for water cycling, rain water harvesting, and slow flow of water sources in toilets at stations. These help in maintaining street level greenery. Twenty of HMR stations are LEED Platinum-certified,” said MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy in a press release.