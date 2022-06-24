My religion is welfare and caste development: KTR

Asserting that the TRS government was committed to ensuring welfare of poor people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao said the TRS dispensation will fulfil its electoral promise of setting up Reddy and Vysya Corporations soon to uplift the poor people among upper castes.

Referring to the assurances made by the TRS to this effect in its election manifesto in the last Assembly polls, he said the COVID-19 pandemic caused delay in setting up of the two corporations over the past two years.

“I will bring this to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and strive to ensure establishment of the two corporations at the earliest,” he said.

He was speaking at the swearing-in-ceremony of the new office-bearers of the District Reddy Sangham in Sircilla town on Friday.

Stating that four-acre land was allotted to the Reddy Sangham for the construction of Atma Gaurava building in Sircilla, he assured the Reddy Sangham of all help for construction of a function hall, separate hostels for boys and girls on the four acre land.

Land has already been allotted to the Padmashali Sangham in Sircilla, he said, adding that plans were afoot to allot lands for other castes for construction of Atma Gaurava buildings in the district headquarters town.

Terming the Rythu Bandhu scheme, launched by the TRS government in 2018, a landmark investment support initiative, he said money will be credited directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries for the current kharif season from June 28.

Rajanna Sircilla district is fast emerging an educational hub encompassing Agricultural Polytechnic at Sardarpur, JNTUH College of Engineering at Agraharam and Agricultural College at Jillella.

The foundation stones for the medical college building and the permanent campus for the JNTUH Engineering College are expected to be laid by the Chief Minister in the district soon.

Later, the Minister participated in a meeting with representatives of various BC organisations at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government accorded top priority to provide quality education to students of underprivileged and other marginalised sections by setting up adequate number of residential schools across the State. There were only 16 BC Gurukul schools in the united Andhra Pradesh and as many as 119 BC Gurukul schools were set up by the TRS government in the last eight years.