Multi-agency meet discusses measures against drug trafficking in Telangana

December 03, 2022 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police, along with various Central and State agencies, on Friday discussed measures for a concerted fight against drug trafficking and coordination for action.

Police commissioner C.V. Anand, highlighting the need for a collaborative effort, as drug consignments originate and travel various parts of the world via sea ports, airports and land borders, said there was a need for exchange of information and better coordination.

Reiterating the State’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, and the Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing’s enforcement, education and rehabilitation measures, he also explained certain operational hindrances which act as an advantage for the foreign perpetrators.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat shared a few of the recent cases where accused persons were resorting to ingenious ways for transport of the contraband.

Officials from the Counter Intelligence present in the meet said it was leveraging technology and updating databases to keep a tab on perpetrators who disguise actual identity using fake passports and blend in high-density areas in metropolitan cities

The meeting also discussed issues relating to detecting and blocking financial flows linked to illicit traffic in opiates, preventing diversion of precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of illicit drugs.

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Foreigners Regional Registration Office discussed their roles for a positive collaboration in arresting the crimes. Those present at the meeting also included officials from the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, Good & Services Tax, Excise, Drugs Control Administration and Counter Intelligence.