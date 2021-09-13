MTAR Tech bags $29.82mn order from US firm

MTAR Technologies has received an order for $29.82 million (approximately ₹220 crore) from Bloom Energy, USA.

The order is for export of Yuma Hot Boxes and associated components to Bloom Energy and to be delivered over the four quarters of 2022. This is the largest single order ever received by MTAR. The order will support the growth targets MTAR is pursuing, the firm said in a release on Monday.

MTAR Technologies Limited is a niche manufacturing service provider in precision engineering and critical assembly of key components and products for various customer segments such as civil nuclear energy, space, defence and aerospace and clean energy.