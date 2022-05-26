Movie titled The Razakar Files in the offing: Bandi Sanjay

A new film titled, The Razakar Files, will depict the brutal atrocities perpetrated by Razakars on people of Telangana during the Nizam’s tyrannical rule, said BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay.

Speaking at the Hindu Ekta Yatra held on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Karimnagar late on Wednesday evening, Mr Sanjay said the new movie chronicles the violence unleashed by the Razakars on hapless people, including women.

Referring to the recently released Bollywood movie, The Kashmir Files, a film based on the exodus of Kashmir Pandits during the 1990s, he said The Razakar Files will serve as an eye-opener for the “pseudo-secularists”, who are playing “appeasement politics.”

“You have seen The Kashmir Files. The Razakar Files is in the pipeline,” he said without elaborating as to who is making the film.

Addressing an impressive gathering of Lord Hanuman devotees on the occasion, he said, “I am relentlessly striving to protect Hindu Dharma and will continue to do so till my last breath.”

“My ambition is to bring “Rama Rajyam” in Telangana and to end forcible religious conversions and Love Jihad menace,” Mr Sanjay said.

Several Hindu pontiffs and spiritual leaders, among others, took part in the yatra.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements en-route the yatra in the town.

Meanwhile, the Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with religious fervour across the district on Wednesday.

The famous Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district turned into a sea of humanity with hordes of devotees clad in saffron attire flocked to the Hanuman temple to offer special prayers to the temple deity popularly known as - Anjanna.

Braving severe heat wave conditions, dozens of ardent devotees of Lord Hanuman, who embraced “Hanuman Deeksha”, reached the hill shrine on foot from various parts of the old undivided Karimnagar district.