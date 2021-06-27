Monsoon becomes active in State

IMD has forecast heavy downpour for the next two days

Monsoon set its course with rain lashing several parts of the State on Sunday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy downpour for the next two days.

The Director of IMD here K. Nagaratna said this was the second widespread rain with intensity in the State after June 13. There were a few other widespread spells with lesser intensity in between. Ninety per cent of the State recorded light to moderate rain during the day and it was likely that there will be more rain in the night, she said.

Rains were also likely in many districts of Telangana under the impact of upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 kms above mean sea level and tilting high towards south-westwards. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Telangana.

The average rainfall in Hyderabad as recorded at the IMD observatory at Begumpet till 5.30 p.m. was 22.6 mm with chief amounts recorded in Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Maredpally, Uppal and Kapra.