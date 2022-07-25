Modi to dedicate NTPC’s floating solar project on July 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will to dedicate to the nation the 100 MW floating solar PV project of the NTPC at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district in virtual mode on July 30, sources said.

NTPC commissioned the project, billed as India’s largest floating solar project, at Ramagundam on July 1 this year, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards achieving the stipulated target of installing 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, NTPC sources added.

Spread over 600 acres in a reservoir, the project is expected to help avoid 4.36 million tonnes of CO2e during the life of the project and also save 2,000 million litres of water per annum.

Sources said the Prime Minister was likely to dedicate to the nation the 92 MW floating solar power plant at the NTPC’s unit at Kayamkulum in Kerala also in a virtual mode on July 30.