Moderate showers in city

Light to moderate rain revisited the city across several locations on Tuesday too. The rain, which started at about 6 p.m., continued for a duration of 15 minutes to half an hour, with varied intensities across various areas.

Alwal received the maximum rainfall at 3.3 cm, followed by Kapra at 2.3 cm. Areas such as Uppal, Hayatnagar, Ameerpet, Saroornagar, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad too were drenched by rain. Meteorology department predicted light to moderate showers at a few places on Wednesday and at several locations the following day.