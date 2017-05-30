Modalities finalised for regularisation of contract staff in power utilities

Four power utilities in Telangana – Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TS-Genco), Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco), Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL) on Tuesday approved the modalities for regularising the service of eligible contract and outsourced employees.

Following the recent decision taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to regularise the service of contract and outsourced employees working in the four power utilities, their boards met here on Tuesday and approved the modalities.

According to the officials each of the power utility would constitute committees to verify the bio-data particulars of the contract/outsourced personnel uploaded in their websites with the hard copies submitted by the personnel. Only those employees who are in service as on December 4, 2016 would be considered for absorption.

Educational qualifications for the highly-skilled posts have been fixed as engineering graduates, diploma holders in electrical engineers and a regular degree with certificate course in computer applications or office automation. For skilled posts, the qualification fixed is SSC or ITI and drivers and there is no educational qualification for unskilled posts.

Local status of the candidates would be decided based on the nativity certificate issued by Tehsildar/MRO and the Telangana natives studied in other States would also be considered for regularisation. However, the spouses of those belonging to Andhra Pradesh and other States would not be considered for regularisation.

