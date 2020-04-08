Mobile detection stations for collection of swabs

A Hyderabad-based startup has come up with a solution to detect the novel coronavirus by developing mobile ‘detection stations’ where swabs can be collected and sent for testing.

Pulse Active Stations Network, a Y Combinator backed startup, has designed Pulse Active Stations, a kiosk in which the operator collects samples through two slots. The ‘operator’ who collects these samples is fully protected.

Speaking to The Hindu, startup founder Joginder Tanikella said a meeting with officials of the Telangana government is scheduled for Thursday after which the further course of action on deployment will be decided. “The difference is that we will be developing analysis for co-morbidity testing. Which will help the government and Public Health Institutions to determine the strategy for fighting COVID-19,” Mr Tanikella said.

Each Pulse Active Station measures various health and wellness parameters and in conjunction with their proprietary AI-based platform, give indications of potential lifestyle diseases with personalised recommendations, on a regular basis.

The company has a presence in 150 locations in 106 cities and uses. The kiosks are placed in public spaces where samples can be taken.

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao lauded the startup. Taking to Twitter, he posted, “The Pulse Active Station measures vital health data along with coronavirus screening for assessing co-morbidity of testee & provides real-time telemedicine and health monitoring solutions Proud of this Hyderabad Medical devices park based company (sic).”

Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi also lauded the effort.