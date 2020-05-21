Mobile COVID ICU flagged off

A mobile COVID ICU, conceptualised by Grace Cancer Foundation, was flagged off by Health Minister Eatala Rajender at Koti on Thursday.

The ICU facility inside a bus has ventilators, tele radiology, e-ICU, ultrasound, and AI-based risk stratification. Swab samples too can be collected.

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Hyderabad is the data and technology partner of the facility.