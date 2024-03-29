GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor found murdered in Mailardevpally, 30-year-old man in custody

The girl was allegedly in love with Moin Ahmed who was married, says police.

March 29, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Within hours of discovering the body of a minor girl near a sports complex in Katedan area of Mailardevpally late Thursday night, the police took a 30-year-old man into custody. Residents of Mailardevpally had alerted police via dial 100 about the body.

According to the preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a boulder on her head leading to her death.

DCP Rajendra Nagar, Ch. Srinivas said that she was allegedly in love with 30-year-old Moin Ahmed, an electrician. “He was married and was residing in the locality with his wife and kids. As the girl was allegedly pressuring him to marry her, he hatched a plan to kill her,” said the official. According to his plan, he took her to a secluded place and bludgeoned her to death with a boulder.

“Ahmed has been taken into custody, while the body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem,” added the official.

The police are yet to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted and then murdered. The Mailardevpally police have registered a case under the Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hyderabad / Telangana

