Hyderabad

Minister’s security personnel test positive

At least five security personnel of Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali have tested positive for COVID-19, said sources.

All the five have been asked to quarantine themselves at their respective homes. Sources confirmed that there is a likelihood that the families of these personnel will also be tested. Sanitisation of premises where they were present is also under way.

RTC official positive

An officer of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has tested positive. He is being treated at Gandhi Hospital.

While there were rumours of many more testing positive in Hyderabad, TSRTC officials rubbished the claims. On Tuesday, at least six employees of a section were sent for testing. Their reports are awaited.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020

