Ministers declare Sangareddy district open defecation free

Amid drumbeats, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao and Endowments and Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy declared Sangareddy district open defecation-free (ODF) on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Dayakar Rao said Sangareddy is the 19th district to be declared ODF and would be accorded priority in allotment of funds. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to get ODF status for the entire State. All the districts would be declared ODF by July 31,” he said.

“Development in villages would take place only with the initiative of the sarpanch, who should have power over monitoring schools, anganwadis and NREGS. They will be accorded more power and the government will provide funds to them as well. We will act tough if they do not perform,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao even as he promised to get funds for those who succeed in achieving 85% survival of Haritha Haaram saplings.

Funds for villages

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said delayed monsoon has hit Haritha Haaram, but citizens must take it upon themselves to plant and protect saplings. Stating that funds were flowing to villages, he said a panchayat with population of 500 would get ₹5 lakh per annum.

Lok Sabha member Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said that Godavari water would be brought to the district by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and urged the people not to get carried away by some agitators. He urged Mr. Dayakar Rao and Mr. Indrakaran Reddy to sanction funds to the district.

Collector M. Hanumanth Rao said all eight municipalities and 647 villages were given for adoption to industries, and avenue plantation is being taken up in villages and trees in villages were adopted by local sarpanches and other elected representatives. Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil, Narayanakhed MLA M. Bhupal Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chairperson P. Manju Shree were present.

Earlier in the day, sarpanches held a protest, opposing joint cheque power with vice-presidents. They were arrested and later released.