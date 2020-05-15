Minister tours constituency

Minister for Cinematography and Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, accompanied by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, extensively toured the Sanathnagar Assembly constituency on Friday, and inspected the developmental works.
During the visit, the Minister said the Fatehnagar flyover width would be extended to accommodate two more lanes, and service roads on both sides.
They discussed shifting of the traffic signals beside the railway track with officials from HRDCL and GHMC, since the widening was to take pace above the railway line. The team also inspected location of the four-lane, and 100 feet link road to be developed between Sanathnagar and Balanagar and from there to Jeedimetla crossroads.
