Hyderabad

‘Migrants’ plight is due to insensitivity of governments’

TPCC task force to focus on long-term strategy for workers

The TPCC COVID-19 Task Force said the present plight of the migrant labour was the culmination of the total insensitivity of the Central and State governments.

A video conference of the task force attended by TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy; CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge RC Khuntia, and AICC secretary Bose Raju felt that there was no preparedness for the lockdown and the kind of implications that it would have on the poorest of the poor, daily wage earners and the unorganised sector.

G. Sanjiva Reddy, president of INTUC, who participated, lauded the efforts of the Congress, particularly the call given by Congress president Sonia Gandhi asking the party to bear the cost of train tickets, the burden of which was put on the shoulders of hapless people. He said that was the height of insensitivity and Ms. Gandhi’s statement forced the governments to change their stand.

The meeting decided to look at three different aspects of the problem, concentrating first on immediate relief and the role for the party in this. The second was to work out strategies for early return of migrant labour for resumption of work when the lockdown was eased or totally lifted. The third was the strategy to be evolved in the long run for the welfare of of migrant labour. Mr. Shashidhar Reddy said the meeting discussed opening of liquor shops and felt that it defeated the very purpose of continuous lockdown.

Sravan Dasoju, AICC spokesperson, was appointed convener of the sub-group.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 11:54:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/migrants-plight-is-due-to-insensitivity-of-governments/article31552979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY