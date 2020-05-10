‘Migrants’ plight is due to insensitivity of governments’

The TPCC COVID-19 Task Force said the present plight of the migrant labour was the culmination of the total insensitivity of the Central and State governments.

A video conference of the task force attended by TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy; CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge RC Khuntia, and AICC secretary Bose Raju felt that there was no preparedness for the lockdown and the kind of implications that it would have on the poorest of the poor, daily wage earners and the unorganised sector.

G. Sanjiva Reddy, president of INTUC, who participated, lauded the efforts of the Congress, particularly the call given by Congress president Sonia Gandhi asking the party to bear the cost of train tickets, the burden of which was put on the shoulders of hapless people. He said that was the height of insensitivity and Ms. Gandhi’s statement forced the governments to change their stand.

The meeting decided to look at three different aspects of the problem, concentrating first on immediate relief and the role for the party in this. The second was to work out strategies for early return of migrant labour for resumption of work when the lockdown was eased or totally lifted. The third was the strategy to be evolved in the long run for the welfare of of migrant labour. Mr. Shashidhar Reddy said the meeting discussed opening of liquor shops and felt that it defeated the very purpose of continuous lockdown.

Sravan Dasoju, AICC spokesperson, was appointed convener of the sub-group.