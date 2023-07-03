Microchip Tech opens new facility in Hyderabad, to hire more staff

July 03, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nasdaq-listed smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions provider Microchip Technology on Monday opened its new research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad and announced plans to double the headcount of the facility to 1,000 over the next few years.

The new office is a key element of a multi-year $300-million initiative proposed by the company. The investment includes funding for facilities, engineering labs, talent acquisition and support for regional technology consortia and educational institutions. It is aimed at growing its presence in the fast-growing regional semiconductor hub, the company said.

The 168,000 sq.ft. centre in Hyderabad has a capacity for 1,000 employees and will be supporting growth plans for many years to come. The facility joins two other development centres in Bengaluru and Chennai, in addition to the sales offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and New Delhi, the company said following inauguration of the centre by Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao.

“Microchip’s commitment to additional investments here further validates our success in cultivating one of the world’s deepest talent pools and creating a world-class business infrastructure for supporting corporate growth and success,” the Minister said.

“It is ideally situated in one of India’s top business corridors and will enable us to significantly expand headcount to support global microchip business needs and our growing customer base in the region,” president and CEO of the company Ganesh Moorthy said.

The company said it has around 2,500 microchip employees in India, who are integral to its semiconductor design and development; sales and support; IT infrastructure; and application engineering operations. They support 2,000 customers in the region and make valuable contributions across over 25 business units that develop solutions for industrial, automotive, data center, aerospace, defence, communications and consumer industries.