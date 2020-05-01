‘Metro safety protocols for travel after lockdown readied’

The Union Ministry of Urban Development is holding discussions with Metro rail authorities in various cities across the country to come up with comprehensive safety protocols for travel in the mass rapid transit systems, once the government lifts the lockdown.

Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy informed on Thursday that the Centre is likely to bring certain guidelines on Metro travel and various states and cities will be taking decisions appropriately.

“It is not yet clear when the government wants to allow public transport after lockdown. Metros have a particular mode of travel and are totally air-conditioned. Hence, they add a new set of challenges to the authorities,” he admitted.

In the meantime, making use of the non-operation of trains, HMR along with concessionnaire L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) is undertaking several repair and maintenance activities like cleaning up the Metro viaduct and replacing blocked rain water pipes to prevent water stagnation during the forthcoming monsoon. Checking bearings, overhead electric system, and signalling tests are being carried regularly, he said.

The signalling and communication data is being transmitted to Thales in Canada, which has installed the Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) system, for taking up any improvement and rectification for any technical glitches detected. Rail grinding works are also being undertaken on Corridor Two or the Green Line between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Imliban, to reduce the noise levels.

“We are also running two trains every day on the test track at Uppal depot and in the Metro corridors for ensuring operational readiness and conducting tests,” said Mr. Reddy. The entire road stretch at Sultan Bazaar is being relaid from Bata showroom towards Andhra Bank building. Bitumen road repair works are being taken up near the Metro stations, especially at Naryanaguda,” he added.