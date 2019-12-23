‘Metro is a lifeline of public commute’

Hyderabad Metro Rail is the world’s largest Public Private Partnership (PPP) project, adopted successfully in the city for the first time.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad took a quantum leap from being a client and a contractor to the role of a concessionaire for this ₹14,132 crore project and has completed two corridors — Red Line: Miyapur to L.B. Nagar (29 km) and Blue Line: Nagole to Raidurg (28 km).

The last corridor or Green Line: Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station at Imliban (11 km) is scheduled to be opened next month, altogether completing 68 km of the 72 km originally planned across three corridors (MGBS to Falaknuma shelved).

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K.V.B. Reddy looks back at work done with pride in this interview.

Two years after launch, how has HMR shaped up? Are you happy with passengers’ response?

It has become a lifeline of public commute in Hyderabad and more so with opening of the Raidurg section. We have won the trust of citizens because our operations are accurate, timely, safe, secure, gender-friendly and comfortable.

This has been possible with all the hard work, support and collaboration of our employees, partners, stakeholders, media and also contractors.

I am thankful to citizens for welcoming and adopting Hyderabad Metro in an overwhelming manner.

Are there any take-aways from passengers’ experiences so far and has it made you to change certain processes in operations?

We have engaged, equipped and empowered our commuters, through various communication channels. Measures such as customer service help centres, call centres, websites and social media, among others, have helped them talk about our services in their own voice and communicate aspects that make our service unique, both good and bad.

What were the key challenges in run-up to the launch of the services and from then on?

There were challenges all through — from pre-construction when no drawings were available for underground utilities giving us lot of surprises for every pier foundation being dug. Too many government agencies led to lengthy procedures and then, we had deal with clash of interest between various departments. Approvals from defence and railways were long drawn processes and we had to make frequent changes even after finalization of alignment due to property acquisition challenges.

How do you see the role of Metro rail in changing city landscape?

High-speed and high-quality urban transport catalyses development and real estate value of the areas it connects. We are seeing similar transformation here with vibrant micro markets getting vibrant as it has happened in Delhi, London and other cities. Uppal/Nagole and Miyapur have transformed significantly and about 12.5 million sq. ft out of the total 18.5 million sq. ft of commercial space will be developed at these terminal hubs.

What are the measures being taken to lure more passengers into the system?

We have taken initiatives to provide first and last mile connectivity by introducing electric vehicles, rent a bike service, cab aggregator service and bus service at metro stations. To improve ridership experience, we started providing free water, toilets, ladies sections, cross-sell offers and even complimentary newspapers.

What are the plans to make project financially viable?

Our model is similar to Hong Kong and other metros where Transit Orientation Development (TOD) plays a significant role at terminal hubs and along the corridors. Yes, there are cost-overruns, interest rate fluctuations and foreign exchange issues.

How do you see PPP mode of constructing projects like Metros taking shape now?

Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) are all about maintaining equilibrium between public and private, risk and reward, cost and impact. Statutory approvals should be made system based to prevent delays and there has to be coordinated, time bound approvals from different government levels for speedier and economical execution of the project. Special funds with low interest and for long duration is necessary.