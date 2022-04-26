Metro commuters on a filmy ride

Survey reveals passengers watched or downloaded more than 1 movie during commute

Hyderabad Metro Rail commuters watch or download more than one movie during their commute, a recent survey by SugarBox Networks has revealed.

SugarBox Networks had partnered with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (LTMRH) in December 2019 to provide a seamless, buffer-free, on-the-go entertainment experience to commuters, making it one of the first public transport systems in the country to give passengers the option to download or stream content for free, even in the absence of an active cellular network, said a press release.

The company uses the world’s first patented cloud fragment technology to power in-transit connectivity across all trains on the metro network, including the high-footfall stations. SugarBox zones were set up on all trains and 10 major metro stations where commuters could sign into the service and consume content across various categories such as entertainment, education, ecommerce and fintech too.

Films fancied by commuters included Telugu movies such as Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Jersey, Varudu Kaavalenu, Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu, Ismart Shankar, Rang De, Solo Brathuke So Better and Coco Kokila. A high number of commuters used SugarBox during non-peak hours (12 p.m. and 9 p.m.).

SugarBox is also present in Chennai metro, Central Railway (Suburban Mumbai) and has partnered with CSC e-governance, to provide digital access to the unserved, remote villages in the country.