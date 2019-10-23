MeT forecasts heavy rain in Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains across Telangana for the next few days under the influence of a low pressure area off the Bay of Bengal. It may become more pronounced during the next 24 hours and move north-westwards towards the Andhra coast.
Parts of the twin cities too received rainfall on Tuesday with R.C. Puram, Charminar, Chandrayanagutta, Serilingampally, Alwal, Saidabad, Hayatnagar, Chandanagar, Qutbullapur, receiving around 2.5 cm. Rains are likely to occur towards the evening or night in the next few days in Hyderabad.
There is also a slight dip in temperatures.
with day temperature at 29.6 degree C, a one degree departure from normal and minimum temperature being 21.6 degree C which is two degree below normal.
