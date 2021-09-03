Hyderabad

Memorandum for protection of tribals submitted

Various Adivasi organisations submitted a memorandam to Tribal Welfare secretary Christina Z Chongthu seeking effective implementation of the laws and constitutional provisions relating to Scheduled Areas in the district to protect the rights of Adivasis and ensure their all-round development.

A delegation comprising representatives of Adivasi Samkshema Parishad and Adivasi Konda Reddi Sangham on Thursday met the Tribal Welfare secretary during the latter’s visit to Bhadrachalam and handed over a memorandum outlining various issues concerning Adivasis mainly those inhabiting the Fifth Schedule areas.

The Adivasi leaders through the memorandum sought strict implementation of the Land Transfer Regulation Act (LTR 1/70), immediate resolution of Podu land issues, and filling up of vacancies in government hospitals including PHCs in Agency areas.

The memorandum further sought setting up of a special fund to promote budding tribal sportspersons and artistes, shifting of the tribal museum from the ITDA headquarters to the centrally-located bridge centre in Bhadrachalam to promote and conserve the glorious cultural heritage of Adivasis.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 8:47:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/memorandum-for-protection-of-tribals-submitted/article36278136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY