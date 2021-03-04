Meeting discusses clearance for national highways through forests

A review meeting at Aranya Bhavan on Thursday, between Forest and National Highway officials, discussed the status of forest clearance for various national highway projects through forest areas.
A total of 29 proposals for forest clearance are at various stages of approval, which were deliberated by PCCF R.Sobha and Advisor, NHAI A.K.Jain.
Widening of the roads between Sangareddy to Akola via Nanded, Hyderabad to Manneguda, Nizamabad to Jagdalpur, Mancherial to Chennur and Hyderabad to Bhupalapally, among other proposals came up for detailed discussion, a note from the Forest department informed.
Greenery along the national highways, and multi level avenue plantation development models too were discussed. It was decided to select a few stretches on the highways, and take up multi level avenue plantation as a pilot.
PCCF (Social Forestry) R.M.Dobriyal, Regional Officer, NHAI, A.Krishnaprasad, and other officials participated in the meeting.
