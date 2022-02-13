Medaram-bound special buses flagged off

As a prelude to the historic four-day Sammakka Saralamma Jatara set to begin at Medaram in Mulugu district on Wednesday, the Medaram-bound jatara special buses decked up with flower garlands and colourful posters were formally flagged off by the TSRTC Karimnagar Regional Manager A Sridhar at the bus station here on Sunday.

The public transport entity has deployed as many as 530 special buses to ferry the passengers to Medaram from the designated points in six locations including Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Manthani, Godavarikhani, Eight Incline Colony and Huzurabad in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district till February 19.

The fare in the jathara special buses from Karimnagar to Medaram has been fixed at Rs 320 (adults) and ₹ 170 (children)

A total of 2,19,387 passengers travelled in the TSRTC special buses operated from Karimnagar region to Medaram during the previous Medaram jathara in 2020.

Amid expectations that the footfall of devotees to Medaram this time may exceed the last year’s figure, the TSRTC has deployed as many as 3,845 buses to operate the bus services to Medaram round the clock from various designated points in the State till February 20.