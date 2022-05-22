MaxiVision Eye Hospitals Group launches super-speciality hospital in Warangal

MaxiVision Eye Hospitals Group launched its new Super Speciality annexe to its eye hospital in Warangal on Sunday.

Government chief whip and Warangal West MLA D. Vinay Bhaskar, retina surgeon Chandra Shekar Nooyi, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor B. Karunakar Reddy and others attended the inaugural ceremony, according to a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of the Sharat MaxiVision Eye Hospitals Sharat Babu Chilukuri said an additional 12000 square feet space has been added to the existing 22000 sft with the inauguration of the new super speciality hospital. With this, the Sharat MaxiVision Eye Hospital, Warangal, has emerged as one of the largest eye hospitals in Warangal region with 34000 square feet encompassing all super speciality eye care facilities under one roof.

MaxiVision Group of Eye Hospitals founder chairman GSK Velu and others spoke.