Hyderabad

Massive Cryogenic oxygen containers arrive in Hyderabad

The GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) handled a massive shipment of cryogenic oxygen containers which arrived at the Hyderabad International Airport at around 19.40 hours by a special Indian Air Force’s Boeing Globemaster aircraft from Singaporeon Wednesday. Special ground handling equipment were used to handle the containers which were later dispatched within a short period, a press release said.


Comments
