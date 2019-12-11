Hyderabad

Man tries to end life after killing wife, son

Accused attempts suicide twice, admitted to hospital

A man attempted to end his life after allegedly smothering his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old son to death at their rented house in Gachibowli on Wednesday.

Ananthappa (29) killed the mother-son duo over harassment by his in-laws to stay at their place in Hubli, Karnataka, police said.

The victims were identified as Mahadevamma (21) and her son Akash. The family migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago.

Ananthappa is a goods trolley driver and stays at his vehicle owner’s house.

“He smothered the victims by pressing a pillow on their face while they were asleep. Then, he tried to end his life by hanging himself but the rope snapped,” Gachibowli police said.

Later, he tried to end his life by holding a live wire and suffered burns. He is undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital. Police said that he did not hurt his daughter, who raised an alarm and opened the doors for their neighbours when they heard him screaming.

A case was registered and a probe is on.

