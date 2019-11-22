Man sets in-laws’ house aflame near hyderabad

In a shocking incident, a man poured inflammable material on his in-laws’ house resulting in serious injuries to six persons, including his wife and children in the wee hours of Friday. They were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

According to police, one Lakshmi Rajam has been married to Vimala of Khammampalli village in Kondapaka mandal in Toguta police station limits for about 12 years. He reportedly has some marital dispute with his wife, and a case was registered in Siddipet police station.

Lakshmi Rajam poured inflammable material on the house and burnt it. Vimala, her children and in-laws sleeping in the house were seriously injured and were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

The injured were identified as Vimala, Raju, Pavitra, Sunitha, Chintu, and Rajeswari. They had received more than 40 per cent burn injuries, said police.

Lakshmi Rajam is absconding and Toguta police have registered a case, and are investigating.