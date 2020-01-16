Hyderabad

Man ‘kills’ friend

more-in

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly, by his drunk friend at Gandimaisamma of Dundigal on Wednesday night.

Police said the offence took place around 9.30 p.m. when the victim, Yada Goud and accused Sk. Asif went to an isolated place to consume alcohol. “The duo picked up an argument, following which Asif stabbed Goud with his dagger,” police said. Later, the accused went to Goud’s house to inform his wife, Sowjanya, of his death.

“Holding a blood-stained dagger, Asif came to our house and told me that he killed my husband. Soon, I rushed to the spot and found him (Goud) in a pool of blood,” Sowjanya told Dundigal police in her complaint. A murder case was registered and a probe was on, police said.

In another case, a 33-year-old pawnbroker from Kukatpally was killed, allegedly, by his friend following a petty brawl in KPHB Colony on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Joseph Suman from IOA Kukatpally. According to police, the accused, Prashant stabbed Suman to death after the former invited him for flying kites and dinner on the occasion of Sankranti.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 10:41:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-kills-friend/article30579017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY