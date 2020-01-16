Man ‘kills’ friend

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly, by his drunk friend at Gandimaisamma of Dundigal on Wednesday night.

Police said the offence took place around 9.30 p.m. when the victim, Yada Goud and accused Sk. Asif went to an isolated place to consume alcohol. “The duo picked up an argument, following which Asif stabbed Goud with his dagger,” police said. Later, the accused went to Goud’s house to inform his wife, Sowjanya, of his death.

“Holding a blood-stained dagger, Asif came to our house and told me that he killed my husband. Soon, I rushed to the spot and found him (Goud) in a pool of blood,” Sowjanya told Dundigal police in her complaint. A murder case was registered and a probe was on, police said.

In another case, a 33-year-old pawnbroker from Kukatpally was killed, allegedly, by his friend following a petty brawl in KPHB Colony on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Joseph Suman from IOA Kukatpally. According to police, the accused, Prashant stabbed Suman to death after the former invited him for flying kites and dinner on the occasion of Sankranti.