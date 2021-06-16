Hyderabad

Man jailed in POCSO case

Fifth Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kothagudem Mohd. Abdul Rafi has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10-year imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a 14-year-old girl of Bhadrachalam town in 2015.

The accused P Laxman, a cycle mechanic in Bhadrachalam, who hails from Kalidindi in Krishna district of AP, was found guilty of raping the minor girl at his native village in October, 2015.

Acting on a complaint filed by a relative of the rape victim, the Bhadrachalam town police arrested Laxman after booking him under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

The judge on Wednesday convicted Laxman and imposed a fine of ₹500 after finding him guilty of the charges levelled against him.


