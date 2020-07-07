Man held on charge of sexual harassment

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of sexually harassing a minor girl and sending the victim sexually explicit images on Instagram.

The Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police, who are investigating the case, identified the accused as D Shubham Yadav, a daily wage earner, who works at a pan shop in Housing Board Colony, Bahadurpura. He was arrested from his house, which is in the same area.

Police said the accused knew the victim’s sister as they were classmates at junior college. He took photos of them together and allegedly began to blackmail her into sending nude photos. He then allegedly created an Instagram account and sought her photos with the intention to extort money.

Based on technical evidence, the police nabbed the accused and he purportedly confessed.

A case under Sections 354 D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was booked. Further, the POCSO Act was invoked.